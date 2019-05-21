Thanks to a $5,000 grant from Maddie’s Fun the Public Animal Welfare Services will soon be opening a pet food pantry for the community.

The pantry will be open to anyone who is deemed to have a financial need for the services.

“We see many animals surrounded by people who would love to be able to keep them, but their finances do not allow it. We hope that by offering this program, we will be able to see more pets stay away with the people who love them the most – their owners.” Said Jeffery Mitchell, director of Public Animals Welfare Services.