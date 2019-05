Gary Lynn Doegg, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after he assaulted and imprisoned a woman at a home on Mountain Chase Road.

Reports said he placed his hands around the neck of a 58 year-old woman and held her down against her will.

The victim reported that Doegg strangled her in the process. Police added that the woman suffered marks around her neck and was left speaking with a raspy voice.

Doegg is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.