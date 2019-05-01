One Book, Many Voices in Rome is proud to partner with Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home to announce the topic for the upcoming 2019 fall writing contest for local high school students.

Students writing for the contest will be required to read the novel Thirteen Moons by award winning author Charles Frazier. Set in the mountains of North Carolina in the 19th century, Thirteen Moons tells the story of Will Cooper, an orphaned “bound boy” who is given a map and a key to operate a trading post deep inside the boundaries of what was then the Cherokee Nation.

After reading the novel, high school students will be asked to write an essay detailing the most interesting thing they learned about Cherokee culture from the book and if that knowledge has changed the way they think of Native Americans, especially those tribes connected to the South.

All essays for the One Book, Many Voices contest must be submitted by September 30th with winners chosen on October 8th. Students who win the contest will be given a cash prize, a signed copy of Thirteen Moons, and an invitation to a reception to meet author Charles Frazier on October 22nd, 2019. This contest is open to all high school students in Rome and Floyd County, whether part of the city, county, private, or homeschool systems.

The community at large will be given the chance to hear Charles Frazier at 7pm on October 22nd at the City Auditorium in downtown Rome. The evening will begin with a concert by Cherokee musician Tommy Wildcat at 6:30pm and will finish with a book signing by the author after the 7pm presentation. Tickets for this event are $5 each and will be sold at Dogwood Books, the Rome-Floyd County Library, and Chieftains Museum.

Charles Frazier grew up in the mountains of Western North Carolina and is the author of four novels. Cold Mountain (1997), his highly acclaimed first novel, was an international bestseller, won the National Book Award in 1997, and was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film by Anthony Minghella in 2003. His latest novel, Varina, an instant New York Times bestseller released in April of 2018, is a fictional reimagining of the life of Varina Howell Davis before, during, and after the American Civil War.

One Book Many Voices seeks to foster literacy, encourage dialogue and build community in Floyd County by inviting citizens to read and discuss the same book and participate in programs related to the book and its themes. The Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home is partnering with One Book, Many Voices to bring Charles Frazier to Rome as part of the museum’s 2019 calendar of events to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Cherokee leader Major Ridge coming to the house that is now the museum.

For more information on the 2019 community book program, visit the One Book Many Voices website at onebookmanyvoices.weebly.com

For more information about Chieftains Museum, contact the museum at (706) 291-9494 or visit their website at www.chieftainsmuseum.org.