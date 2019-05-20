Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free community day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

The event is being held to commemorate the last day of Oak Hill’s temporary exhibition, “From Tree to Treasure: Woodturnings by Al Christopher.” Visitors can enjoy the exhibition all day in The Martha Berry Museum. The Oak Hill home will be open for guests from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. All guests must check in at The Martha Berry Museum.

The exhibition features over 50 woodturnings by Christopher, a Berry alum, and provides a glimpse into the rich and intricate world of turning wood while focusing on the unique story behind each individual project. Christopher emphasizes how woodturning offers the opportunity for continuous education, requiring the artist to adapt to the possibilities, surprises, and “Plan Bs’ that come with working with natural materials. This exhibition is the first public showing of his works outside of woodturning symposiums and includes interactive displays and exhibits as well as videos of the artist.

The Oak Hill estate also features the Original Cabin, award-winning gardens, the Walkway of Life and additional trails and the Christopher Browning Pavilion. For more information, please contact the museum at (706) 368-6789 or visit the website at www.berry.edu/oakhill.