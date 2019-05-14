Norma Jean Dodd Fuller, age 65, of Rome passed away Saturday May 11, 2019 at her residence.

Norma was born December 24, 1953, in Warren, Michigan, a daughter of the late John Melton Dodd, and Amerine Manning Dodd. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Dodd, sister, Ann Edwards.

Survivors include her husband, Rickie Fuller, children, Shawn (Karen) Callahan, Crystal King, Wendy Fleming, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

Graveside and interment service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at East View Cemetery, in Adairsville, with Rev. Danny Hughes, officiating.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.