Across the state on May 8th, local school systems hosted their own Georgia Future Educators Signing Day. Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy (FCS CCA) was proud to participate in this special event. This initiative provided the opportunity to recognize high school students who have decided to dedicate their service in the field of education. Seniors at FCS CCA in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) pathway signed with Georgia Highlands College, Shorter University, Jacksonville State University, Georgia Southern, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. These students have been in the ECE pathway for two years, working in classrooms across our system. They have had the opportunity to work in elementary and middle school classrooms, completed internships, and spent more than 275 hours observing and working with children and teachers in our local schools. So, by the end of the two years, they have enough experience to make a solid decision about the career they have chosen. While the agreement the students signed was not a legal, binding agreement, it was a great way to express their commitment to a future career.

FCS CCA’s Teacher Academy is so thankful to Dr. Dana King, Dean of the School of Education at Shorter University, Dr. Todd Jones, Vice President of Student Affairs at Georgia Highlands College, Mrs. Linda Tinney, Career Transition Specialist at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Dr. Jeff Wilson, Superintendent of Floyd County Schools, Mr. John Parker, Assistant Superintendent for Floyd County Schools, as well as, the CCA Administration, Mr. Eric Waters, Mrs. Alyson Lansdell, and Mr. Steve Adams for their participation in the ceremony. They are also grateful to the parents and grandparents who were able to attend and for their constant support of their children. It was an amazing day and truly warmed the hearts of their educators to see these young men and women follow their own hearts to make a difference in the world and in the lives of Georgia’s future youth.