The City of Rome and Trails for Recreation and Economic Development of Rome-Floyd County (TRED) are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mt. Berry Trails this Friday, May 31, 2019. The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. where the new trail head will be located behind the post office at 1420 Martha Berry Blvd NE, Rome, GA 30165.

Attendees can park along the left side of the road leading to the trailhead; being careful not to block any driveways or access roads for the post office.



The Mt. Berry Trail is a 2013 SPLOST funded project that expands our trail connectivity in the City of Rome. Right of way has been purchased from Norfolk Southern for the Redmond Trail allowing work to begin. Spriggs Construction will complete the trail work.

