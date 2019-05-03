Ms. Mary Pope Hester, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Ms. Hester was born in Rebecca, GA on February 5, 1935, daughter of the late Kermit Pope and the late Ludie Ruth Haralson Pope. For several years, she was employed as an Administrative Assistant at a law firm in Atlanta. She was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include 5 children, Michael Windover, Ruth Windover Bowers, David Windover, Kellie Hester, and Curt Hester; her sister-in-law, Deloris Pope; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.