Mrs. Sarah Joyce Elliott Gann, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Gann was born in Aragon, Georgia on November 27, 1931, daughter of the late William H. Elliott and the late Etta Jones Elliott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Edward Gann, in 2007, by a daughter, Patricia Gann McNitt, in 2012, and by a sister, Betty Jane Elliott, in 2016. Mrs. Gann was a member of the Second Avenue United Methodist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as the Office Manager at Morgan & Hunt Oil Company for 45 years.

Survivors include a son-in-law, Roger McNitt, Rome; two granddaughters, Melissa McNitt, Rome, and Kristin McNitt, Texas; one great granddaughter, Mackenzie McNitt, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 12 noon at Second Avenue United Methodist Church with the Rev. Millie Kim officiating. Private interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Second Avenue United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 11am until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.