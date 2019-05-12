Mrs. Ruby Lee McKenzie Gore, age 96, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Gore was born in Sylvania, Alabama on June 10, 1922, daughter of the late John David McKenzie and the late Lula Velma Anderson McKenzie. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, George M. “Malcom” Gore, on November 8, 2012, by an infant daughter, Dorothy Jean Gore, by three sisters, Vera Wigley, Jewell Kilgore and Hazel Williamson, and by a brother, Olen McKenzie.

Mrs. Gore worked for Pepperell Manufacturing for 10 years, then worked for several years at Celanese and later retired as a Nurse’s Aide with Creswell Nursing Home which is now Rome Health and Rehab. After retirement, she continued caring for others as a personal care sitter. Mrs. Gore was a dedicated homemaker and took much pride in cooking and housekeeping. Anyone who visited always left with something whether it be banana bread, fresh tomatoes or something she had canned from the garden.

Mrs. Gore was a devoted Christian and member of the North Rome Church of God. She always had a strong faith and relied on God for guidance in her daily life. She loved to tell jokes and was always filled with joy and laughter.

Survivors include a son, Don Gore (Ann), Rome; a grandson, Matt Gore, Belleville, IL; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, 2542 Shorter Avenue, with the Pastor Terry Addis officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Jim Marrs, Steve Nance, Delon Wigley, Steve Catanzano, Bill Case and Steve Graves.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff of Affinis Hospice and Winthrop Health and Rehab, as well as the staff of Riverwood Senior Living where she lived for 5 years prior to Winthrop.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.