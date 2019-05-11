Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Ables Courson, age 73, of Calhoun, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Courson was born on January 15, 1946, in Calhoun, GA, daughter of the late Adair Ables and the late Hazel Burns Ables. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School, Class of 1946. She married Michael “Mike” L. Courson on November 8, 1974. Prior to retirement, Pat was associated with Rome Casket Company and Champion Garment Company. She was a devoted “Mawmaw” who loved her grandchildren and her fur-babies. In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Ables, and a sister, Elaine Evans.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Michael “Mike” Lee Courson, Calhoun; son, Tommy Roderick Baker (Amber), Calhoun; stepdaughter, Michele Parks (Greg), Jasper, GA; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Jerry Ables (Linda), Calhoun, Jerry Ables, Calhoun; special great-niece, Lindsay Burkhalter, Calhoun; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with Mrs. Courson’s wishes she will be cremated with no formal services.

