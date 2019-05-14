Mrs. Nancy Richards McFarland, age 72, of Cedar Creek Road, Cartersville, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Cartersville, GA, March 11, 1947, daughter of the late Claude Richards and Ruby Armstrong Richards. She had retired from Bell South after 30 years of service. Mrs. McFarland was a faithful christian and member of Clear Creek Baptist Church. Nancy enjoyed giving back and helping with programs like meals on wheels, vacation bible school, and the senior luncheons. She also enjoyed working in her yard and sewing. A loving and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, she treasured the memories made and time spent together. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandsons, Dakota McFarland, and Tyler and Dalton Roberson.

Survivors include her children, Derrick and Verlie McFarland of Fairmount, Penny Anglin and Wiley Sullins of Cartersville, Liz and Michael Roberson of Cartersville, and Molly and Anthony Carrington of Cartersville; brother, Ronny and Betty Ann Richards of Cartersville; sisters, Claudette R. Hall of Cartersville and Margaret and Donny Lowery of Adairsville; special friend, Tommy Little; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Reverends Donnie Summy, Brent Tatum, and Ricky Sanford officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Adairsville. Pallbearers will be Mike Kiser, Wesley Lowery, Scott Richards, Joseph Richards, Dane Richards, Ricky McFarland and Michael McFarland. Honorary pallbearers include Zack McFarland, Seth McFarland, Tony Anglin, Austin Anglin, Blake Carrington, Taylor Balwin, Matt Plechat, Tyler Mims, Darryl Wade, and Stevie Zubor.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Mrs. Nancy Richards McFarland.