Mrs. May Dorothy Shaw, age 93, of Cartersville, Georgia, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Her family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, May 31, from four o’clock in the afternoon until seven o’clock in the evening at Owen Funeral Home.

Friends are cordially invited to visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave fond memories of Mrs. Shaw, as well as condolences and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, Georgia 30120, is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. May Dorothy Shaw.