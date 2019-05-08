Mrs. Maxine Miller Campbell, age 81, of Armuchee, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Campbell was born in Calhoun, GA on February 6, 1938, daughter of the late King M. Miller and the late Pearl Helen Dew Miller. She was a graduate of Armuchee High School, class of 1956. Prior to her retirement, she was associated with Summerville Gas in the Administrative office. Maxine was a true southern lady who would welcome everyone into her life with open arms. Her family was her priority, she gave them lots of love, guidance and faith. Maxine loved everyone and especially children. She was “Mimi” to more than just her own grandchildren. She was an active and dedicated lifelong member of West Union Baptist Church. She was also a member of the choir and was a passionate participant in organizing events with the church. Maxine was loved by everyone and she loved and prayed for everyone she knew. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wallace C. Campbell, and by a niece, Crystal Faith Miller.

Survivors include a daughter, Mrs. Dina Vick, and her husband, Dr. Jamey Vick, Rome; a son, Rex Campbell, and his wife, Christy, Calhoun; 5 grandchildren, Lex Vick, Alea Vick, Matthew Campbell, Noah Campbell and Parker Campbell; sister, Dean Vaughn, and her husband, Leyden, Calhoun; brother, K. M. Miller, and his wife, Louise, Calhoun.; one niece and two nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at West Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Brooks and the Rev. Justin Silver officiating. Interment will follow in West Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11:30 AM until the funeral hour.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at West Union Baptist Church on Friday at 12:30 PM and include: David Campbell, Gail Miller, Gene Gilbreath, Mike Benefield, Keith Campbell, Charlie Miller and Joel Ables.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to West Union Baptist Church, C/O K.M. Miller, 683 West Union Road, Calhoun, GA 30701.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.