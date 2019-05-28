Mrs. Kathryn “Kathy” Camille Sanders Hudgins, age 58, of Rome passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her residence after a seven year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Hudgins was born on October 28, 1960, in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Vann Frances Sanders and the late Joyce Marylin Eden Sanders. Kathy’s selfless dedication to her family is her legacy. She fought every single day with the heart of a warrior.

Kathy loved simple things in life and loved her family with all her heart and soul. She was always there for her family. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Terry Wayne Hudgins, Rome; four children, Kathryn Elaine King (Barry), Brookhaven, GA, Brandy Ann Dempsey (Barry), Rome, Jerry Dwight Sewell (Robin), Rome, and Melissa Dawn Giles (Chad), Lindale; eight grandchildren, Brayden Giles, Makenzie Giles, Kate Dempsey, Mason Stansell, Carly Dempsey, Landon Thacker, Addison Earwood, and Kason Sewell; her sister, Anna “Mary” Louise Elliott (Bruce), Rome; her brothers, David Vann Sanders (Cathy), Rome, and Edward Frances Sanders (Darlene); nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 4:00 pm, in the chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with Mrs. Trish Sherman or Pastor Daniel Stevens officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, GA 30265.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, 3002 Maple Road, Rome had charge of the arrangements.