Mrs. Edna Marjorie Jones Smith, age 87 of Rome passed away Saturday May 11, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born October 9, 1931, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late, Lewis Lee Jones, and Gaynell Fox Jones. She was a member of North Rome Church of God, She was retired from Pharr Yarns. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Smith, children, Shelia Rae Smith, Ronald Ray Smith, and Raymond Smith, Jr. brother, Earl Lewis Jones, sisters, Laura Mae Diggs, Mable Cagle, and Myrtle Lee Chandler.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Ray (Shannon) Smith, Rome; grandchildren, Casey Ray Smith, and Tylar Lee Smith, James Skylar Oakes; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday May 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Gary Diggs, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the service on Wednesday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Casey Smith, Tylar Smith, Skylar Oakes, Ken Redmond, Jackie Warren, and Mark Rayburn.

Parnick Jennnings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.