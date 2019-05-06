Mrs. Doris Marie Shelley Carney, age 92, of Orlando, FL, formerly of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Carney was born in Floyd County, GA on October 3, 1926, daughter of the late Simon Richard Shelley and the late Maude Ann Rogers Shelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, U. S. Army (Ret) Sgt. 1st Class, Emmett Carney, by a son, Robert Emmett Carney, by her twin sister, Dorothy Mae Shelley Weathington, and by a brother, William “Bobby” Shelley. Mrs. Carney was a homemaker and Army wife. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Ann Carney West (Floyd), Orlando, FL, and Mary Carney Nico, Kennewick, WA; a son, Richard “Rick” Carney (Billie Jo), Orlando, FL; her daughter-in-law, Debra Carney, Merritt Island, FL; 2 sisters, Shirley Nelson, Marietta, GA, and Joyce Parker, Rome, GA; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: James Meade, James Weathington, Larry Weathington, Justin LeSene, Harry Nelson, Randy Parker, and Lonnie Nelson.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.