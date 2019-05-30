Mrs. Diannia Lee Langston Peace, age 75 of Trion, Georgia passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Peace was born in Trion, Georgia on June 29, 1943, daughter of the late Thomas Housch Langston and Venon Katherine Gray Langston. She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church in Trion and was retired from Roper. She loved to sew and crochet and spend time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peace was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Tucker; mother-in-law, Georgia Peace and a grandson-in-law, Shane Woody.

Mrs. Peace is survived by her husband, Marvin Peace; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Brian Southerland; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy “ROHO” and Lisa Tucker, Marvin and Yumiko Peace, Terry and Natasha Peace, William Peace and Russell and Sandra Peace; a sister and brother-in-law, Marlinda and Frank Tucker; 25 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Peace will be instate at the Coffman Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of her daughter, Kathy, 80 Wallace Road, Trion, GA 30753.

In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. Peace will be cremated following the visitation, and the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

