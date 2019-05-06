Mrs. Betty Jean McCollough Jones, 76, Rome passed away Friday April 3, 2019 in a local health care. Mrs. Jones was born March 7, 1943 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late William McCollough, and Eunice Abrams McCollough. Mrs. Jones was of the Baptist Faith and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband: James Albert Jones, her step father, Henry Cantrell, sisters, Annie Ruth Wright, Mary Ellen Cantrell. Survivors include sons, Jeff (Penny) Jones, Rome; Danny (Kay) Jones, Chatsworth; daughter, Tina Jones, Rome; brother, Charles McCullough, sisters, Dorothy Wright, Peggy Redding, Helen Jordan, Joyce Matthews, 7 grandchildren, 6, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Monday May 6, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Tim Wright, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday May 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshpherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.