Mr. Tommy Ronald Chadwick, age 78, of Cloudland, GA, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Oakview Health and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Chadwick was born June 12, 1940, in Cloudland, GA, son of the late Daniel Spencer Chadwick and Lillie Mae Sims Chadwick. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed logger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Webb Chadwick; a brother, Jimmy Chadwick; sister, Jo Smith; and the mother of his children, Mary June Chadwick.

Mr. Chadwick is survived by his son, Ronnie Chadwick; step-sons, James Thompson and James Miller; step-daughters, Becky Smith and Geri Monroe; a brother, Billy Chadwick; sister, Shirley Breedlove; grandchildren, Johnathan Chadwick, Holly Rehm, and Dana Chadwick; great-grandchildren, Demetri Rehm, Roza Rehm, and Rachel Rehm; great-great-grandson, John Walter Chadwick; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Chadwick will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jamie Maples officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnathan Chadwick, James Miller, Joe Tucker, Clint Chadwick, Jeremy McDowell, and Ray Caudell.

Mr. Chadwick will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday.