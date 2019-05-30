Mr. Talmadge B. Pope, age 79 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1939 in Felton, Georgia. He was the son of the late Robert H. Pope, Sr. and Samantha Iona Strickland Pope.

Mr. Pope is survived by his wife, Leah Juanita Stephens Pope; daughter, Tammy Purser (Jack, Jr.); son, Scotty Lawson Pope (Kay), grandchildren, Jack Harlee Purser, III and Ethan Jacob Purser (Aimee); grandchildren, Alisha Michelle Brock, Contessa Mignon Brock and Kayla Leann Price (Tristan);5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert H. Pope, Jr., Arthur David Pope and Isaac Saul Pope.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Talmadge B. Pope will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Brother Neal Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery with Brother Rodger Kinard officiating.

The family of Mr. Pope will receive family and friends on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from one o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Tristan Price, Eric Mull, Craig Payton, Tim White, David Haire and Randy Frawley. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Purser, Jason Stephens and Corp. Jack Harlee Purser, III.

