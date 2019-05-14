Mr. Scott David Brock, age 61, of Rome, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Brock was born in Cedartown, GA on August 29, 1957. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with Wayne Davis Concrete Company. An avid motorcyclist, Mr. Brock was a member of the Cartersville area Harley Owners Group and was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Brock was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Cindy Ann Hinkley, to whom he was married on October 20, 1995; a son, Michael Brock (Kelly), Bremen, GA; 4 grandchildren, Isabella, Eli, Peyton, and Parker Brock, all of Bremen, GA; a step-daughter, Amanda Martin (C. J.), Acworth, GA; a step-son, Jordan Clayton (Regina), Plainville, GA; 5 step-grandchildren, Jaxon, Carter, Gracie, and Charleigh Martin, all of Acworth, GA, and Baileigh Clayton, Plainville, GA; 2 sisters, Freida Edwards and Buffy Pyle; 4 brothers, Joe Sutton, Charles Sutton, Darrell Brock, and Chip Summerville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2pm at Enon Baptist Church. His father-in-law and Pastor, the Rev. Ken Hinkley will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Enon Baptist Church on Saturday from 1pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Floyd County Baptist Association Food Pantry, P. O. Box 729, Rome, GA 30162-0729.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.