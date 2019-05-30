Mr. Samuel Orris “Sam” Freeman, age 95 of Rome , Ga passed away on May 28, 2019 at Townsend Park Health and Rehab in Cartersville, GA.

Sam was born in Jones County, GA on July 27, 1923 son of the late William McClayton Freeman and Bertha Waits Freeman. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County for 18 years after moving here from East Point, GA. Prior to retirement, Sam was associated with Southeastern Meat Company for over 35 years as Treasurer/Controller. He was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served in the Pacific Theater in the United States Army.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed being involved in church activities, was an avid Braves and Falcons fan but mostly enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather! In addition to his parents he was preceded in death on November 16. 2013 by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Edna Kathryn Brown Freeman whom he married April 22, 1944. A brother, Loy Freeman, and a sister, Jacquelyn Freeman Findley, also preceded him in death

Sam is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jerri and Doug Landrum, of Cedartown, GA, a son and daughter-in-law, Debi and Mike Freeman, of Marietta, GA, and a son, William Freeman, of East Point, GA. He is also survived by a sister, Faye Nelson, of Seattle, WA, 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Brown, Rev. Kent Howard and Rev. Mathew Sewell officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens with Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post Five Honor Guard conferring military rites.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 p.m. and include Jason Freeman, Tim Freeman, Chris Tilley, James Tilley, Blake Derrick, Chris Hayes, Grayson Tilley and Aaron Hayes.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, May 31, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

This local announcement is made on behalf of the Freeman family by the Olin L Gammage & Sons Funeral Home.