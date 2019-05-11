Mr. Larry Wilson Molock, age 69, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Molock was born in Gadsden, AL on September 12, 1949, the son of the late Willard Wilson Molock and the late Alice Mabel Alford Molock. Larry was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. He worked as a custodian for the Rome City Schools for years as well as cleaning several local churches. Larry loved his family, reading his Bible and singing gospel music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Lois Faye Molock.

Larry is survived by his children, Stacey Blackwell (Glenn) and Drew Molock (Jessica); his brother, Doug Molock (Connie); his sister, Sandra Gaskin (Ted); his sister-in-law, Lavader Freeman (Ross); his brother-in-law, Earl Drummond; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Dennis Ledford, the Rev. Charlie Holcomb and the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday from 12:00 pm until the service hour.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 pm and include: Aaron Swanson, Casey Wissler, Josh Redden, Jeff Molock, Dusty Nix and Trenton Drummond. Honorary Pallbearers include: Ross Freeman, Shawn Drummond, Frank Pullen, Barry Greeson and Jeff Smith.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

