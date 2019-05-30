Mr. Joseph Nicholas “Nick” Cantrell, age 40, of Rome, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, due to an accident in Ft. Payne, AL.

Nicholas “Nick” was born on August 17, 1978, son of the late William Joseph Cantrell and Brenda K. Adams Allen. He was a graduate of Model High School and worked with the family construction business as a drywall mechanic. Nick was passionate about life and he loved hanging with his family, especially his daughter, Kiah, and his Pops, and helping people or loving on the boxer, Chopper. He was an avid music lover. He enjoyed everything from country music, southern rock, to rap. Nick was also a zealous outdoorsman. He was fishing, camping or kayaking when he wasn’t working. He will always be remembered as sweet, goodhearted, and bigger than life. Nick was preceded in death by his biological father, William Joseph Cantrell, by his grandmother, Jan Cantrell, and by his grandfather, Thomas Adams.

Survivors include his daughter, Kiah Cantrell, Adairsville; parents, Brenda K. Allen (Butch), Rome; four brothers, Benjamin Cantrell, Rome, Matthew Cantrell, Rome, Bleu Allen (Christy), Rome and Cole Allen, Rome; grandfather, Spence “Pops” Cantrell, Kingston; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Les Walker officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 noon until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, please consult with the family concerning memorial contributions.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.