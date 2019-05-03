Mr. Jeffery Scott Dolley, age 62, of Adairsville, passed away on May 1, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Michigan, on March 15, 1957, son of the late Jesse Benjamin Dolley, Jr. and Dorothy June Grill Dolley. He was of the Christian faith and had worked at Pilgram’s Pride. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and was and avid reader. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Dolley and brother-n-law, Randy Haggard.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Kelly Bryan Dolley; brothers, Bryan and Kathy Dolley of Michigan and Dwayne Dolley, Tennessee; sisters, Valerie Emerland of Michigan and Terri Haggard of Tennessee; mother-in-law, Jeanette Bryant of Cohutta; father-in-law, Larry Bryan of Adairsville; brothers-in-law, Stephen and Tammie Bryan of Fairmount, Johnathon and Stephanie Bryan of Adairsville, Don and Sunni Sims of Cohutta, and Karl and Christen of Cohutta and several nephews, nieces, cousins, and dear friends.

A Celebration of Jeffery’s Life will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 1:30 PM in Cohutta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Jeffery Scott Dolley.