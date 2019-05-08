Mr. James Wilbur “Jimmy” Cordle, age 87, of Trion, GA, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Cordle was born October 23, 1931, in Trion, GA, son of the late Robert Lee Cordle and Eva Lula Mae Skates Cordle. He was a member of the Lookout Hall Church of Christ, and prior to his retirement, worked as a custodian with the Walker County School System. Mr. Cordle was also a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Brewster Cordle; brothers, Roy Lee Cordle, Rena Cordle, Cecil Cordle, Scott Cordle, Gerald Cordle, Glenn Cordle, G. D. Cordle, Bernard Cordle, and Tommy Cordle; and a sister, Dorothy “Dot” Austin.

Mr. Cordle is survived by his sons, Murl (Jan) Cordle, Mark (Charlinda) Cordle, Gary (Margaret) Cordle; a daughter, Myra Cordle (Randy Alexander); sister, Lula Mae James; brother-in-law, Harold (Zebbie) Brewster; grandchildren, Trey Leon Watson, Sierra Nicole Cordle; 4 step-grandchildren; and 7 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mr. Cordle will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 9, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Gary Cordle, Charles Cordle, Steven Cordle, Martin Wiggall, Michael Martel, and Clay James. Honorary pallbearers will be the Staff at Dialysis of Summerville.

Mr. Cordle will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday.

