Mr. Hung P. Nguyen, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at a hospice facility in Chattanooga, TN.

Mr. Nguyen was born in Quang Binh, Vietnam on October 20, 1940, son of the late Thuan Nguyen and the late Thi Nguyen. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Mr. Nguyen is survived by his wife, Mary Khen Nguyen; his eight sons, Huan Nguyen, Michael Nguyen (Aihien), Khanh Phi Nguyen (Huong Phan), Phi Nguyen (Mai Tran), Thoan Nguyen (Andrea), Tien Nguyen (Hoa Pham), Quynh Nguyen (Hoai Tran) and Peter Nguyen; his God son, Huong Nguyen; his eighteen grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass, celebrated by his brother, Msgr. Francis (Phuong) Pham, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin, will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Please note that the Funeral Mass will be primarily in Vietnamese. In accordance to Mr. Nguyen’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service and an inurnment in the Parish Memorial Garden will take place at a later date.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 8:30 am until 10:00 am.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

