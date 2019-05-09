Mr. Hoyett Ray Crews, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at a local assisted living facility.

Mr. Crews was born in Alma, Georgia on July 9, 1931, son of the late Ray Crews and the late Myrtice Haselden Crews. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Crystal Crews, and by a brother, Harry Crews. Mr. Crews retired from the Army National Guard where he served in the Korean War and later also served in Operation Desert Storm. He also retired from the Atlanta Fire Bureau where he served as an Apparatus Operator. Mr. Crews was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. He operated Crews American Bulldogs where he bred American Bulldogs for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Ann McDonald Smith Crews; two sons, Ray Crews and Randy Smith (Janice); 6 grandchildren, Jessica Crews, Erin Bryan (Michael), Emily Matson (Patrick), Lauren Grace Smith, Jacob Daniel Smith and Jason Mills; 7 great grandchildren, Caden Crews, Thomas, Isaac & Lacy Bryan, and Beau, Lily & Jack Matson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Lamar Barden and the Rev. Jim Reynolds officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 1:30pm at Georgia National Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2:30pm until 3:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 3:30pm and include: Active: Grandchildren: Michael Bryan, Erin Bryan, Thomas Bryan, Isaac Bryan, Jason Mills, Patrick Matson and Jacob Smith. Honorary: Dwayne Alford, Larry Alford and the Deacons of Spring Creek Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Riverwood Senior Living and Tapestry Hospice, especially Amber & Ira.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter at www.alz.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

