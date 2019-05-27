Mr. Gregory Keith Vaughn, age 52, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 24,2019 at his residence.

Mr. Vaughn was born in Rome on January 22, 1967, son of Hayden Thomas Vaughn and the late Cheryl Diane Highfield Vaughn Easterwood. He was of the Baptist Faith and prior to ill health had worked in construction industry.

Survives include a daughter, Amie Vaughn, Lindale, his father, Hayden Vaughn, Rome; a brother, Robbie Vaughn (Lillie), Rome; a half-brother, Chad Vaughn, (Summer) Hampton, GA; 2 half-sisters, Kendra Wheeler, Lindale and Haylie Vaughn, Ranburne, AL; his grandmother, Sybil Vaughn, Dallas, TX; his step father, Kenneth Easterwood, Lindale; his fiancé, Alice Cook, Rome; 3 grandchildren several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Timothy Vaughn will officiate.

Mr. Vaughn will be cremated following the service.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 Noon until time for services.

At other hours they may be contacted at the residence.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel has charge of the arrangements.