Mr. Earl Clayton Gossett, age 90, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Gossett was born in Floyd County, Georgia on June 7, 1928, son of the late Clayton Gossett and the late Laura Moss Gossett. He was an employee of Pepperell Manufacturing Company for several years and was retired from McDonald’s on Turner McCall Boulevard. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served as a mine sweeper during the Korean War. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Gene Gossett on August 12, 2008, by 3 sisters, Grace Gossett, Ruth Gunter and Mildred Gossett, and by 2 brothers, Robert Gossett and Sidney Gossett.

Survivors include his wife, the former Thelma Etta Davenport, to whom he was married on October 16, 1954; 2 granddaughters, Kam Nicole Smith, and her husband, Brian, and Amber Leigh Fleming, and her husband, Abe, all of Dawsonville, GA; 5 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Smith, Blake Smith, Ramsey Smith, Wade Fleming and Deacon Fleming, all of Dawsonville; a sister, Mabel Dooley, Cedartown; nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Steven Swift, the Rev. Travis Martin, and the Rev. Mike Southerland will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with full military honors presented by the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 10am until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and are as follows: Active: Brian Smith, Abe Fleming, Larry Dooley, Jeff Osborne, Wyatt Smith and Eric McJunkin; Honorary: Dr. Larry Davis, Rev. Ken Hinkley, Rev. Rayford Davenport, Rev. Dewey Atchley, Rev. Ricky Davenport, Ricky Davenport, Jr., Chris Davenport, and Daryl Davenport.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.