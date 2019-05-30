Mr. Earl Clayton Gossett, age 90, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his residence

Mr. Gossett was born in Floyd County on June 7, 1928, son of the late, Clayton Gossett and the late Laura Moss Gossett. He was an employee of Pepperell Mfg. Company for several years and was retired from McDonald’s on Turner McCall Blvd. He was a veteran, having served as a mine sweeper in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Gary Gene Gossett on August 12, 2008; he was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Grace Gossett, Ruth Gunter and Mildred Gossett; and by 2 brothers, Robert Gossett and Sidney Gossett.

Survivors include his wife, the former Thelma Etta Davenport to whom he was married on October 16, 1954; 2 granddaughters, Kam Nicole Smith, and her husband, Brian and Amber Leigh Fleming and her husband, Abe; all of Dawsonville 5 Great-grandchildren, Wyatt Smith, Blake Smith, Ramsey Smith, Wade Fleming and Deacon Fleming all of Dawsonville; a sister, Mabel Dooley, Cedartown; several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Steven Swift, the Rev. Travis Martin and the Rev. Mike Southerland will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with full military honors presented by the American Legion Post # 5 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10am until time for the service. At other hours they may be contacted at the residence.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel at 10:30am on Wednesday and include Active; Brian Smith, Abe Fleming, Larry Dooley, Jeff Osborne, Wyatt Smith and Eric McJunkin; Honorary; Dr. Larry Davis, Rev. Ken Hinkley, Rev. Rayford Davenport, Rev. Dewey Atchley, Rev. Ricky Davenport, Ricky Davenport, Jr., Chris Davenport, Daryl Davenport.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.