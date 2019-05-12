Mr. Dwight Thomas Woodfin, age 69, of the Everett Springs Community, Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Woodfin was born on November 5, 1949, in Rome, GA son of the late Ellis Woodfin and the late Sara Scott Woodfin. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School class of 1969. Mr. Woodfin was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves for 8 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was associated with Georgia Power (now known as Southern Company) in the roven maintenance crew until his retirement in 2012. Dwight was lovingly known as “Grumpy” by his family and friends and knew how to work at getting “a good deal”. He enjoyed being outside and his hobbies of hunting, fishing and working with wood in his shop enabled him to pursue his passions. Dwight loved his family, he enjoyed having friendly debates while watching football and NASCAR and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ilene Ransom Woodfin, a son, Kevin Dwight Woodfin, and a sister, Wynessa Wyatt.

Survivors include his daughter, Christy W. Carter (Ricky), Calhoun; Fiance’, Judy Smith, Sale City, GA; her daughter, Emily Matamoros (Steven), Moultrie, GA; seven grandchildren, Payton Carter, Randon Carter, Dakota Woodfin, all of Calhoun, Alivia Smith, Sale City, Nathan Smith, Sale City, Colton McHan, Moultrie, Braydon McHan, Moultrie; two brothers, Rev. Wendell Woodfin (Joyce), Armuchee, Rev. Charles Woodfin, Leesburg, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 4:00 PM, in the chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Wendell Woodfin and the Rev. Charles Woodfin officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial donations be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Georgia Chapter, at www.HDSA.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.