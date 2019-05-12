Mr. David Tanner, age 80, of Lindale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence in Tanner’s Hollow surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Tanner was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on September 5, 1938, son of the late Ed Tanner and the late Flora Belle Mobley Tanner. He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brian Cordle, by two brothers, Charles Edward Tanner and Hershel Tanner, and by six sisters, Ann Johnson, Kathleen Tanner, Sarah Lou Folsom, Eddie McKelvey, Ellie Hampton and Betty Dyer. Mr. Tanner was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lindale. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Tanner’s Backhoe Service.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Ann Boatner Tanner, to whom he was married on June 28, 1958; two daughters, Sandy Tanner Hemphill (David), Lindale, and Jamie Tanner Cordle, Lindale; a son, David Mark Tanner (Marsha), Lindale; two sisters, Lillie Swanson, Armuchee, and Gladys Clemons, Cedartown; 8 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Trey Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Active: C. J. Tanner, Kyle Hemphill, Jared Hemphill, Joel Hemphill, B. J. Cordle, and Brandon Cannon; Honorary: Michael Matthews, Barry Boatner, John Tortoso and Greg Tortoso.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

