Mr. Daniel Roe “Danny” McCary, age 64, of Summerville, GA, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. McCary was born November 8, 1954, in Summerville, GA, son of the late Joseph Marion McCary and Henrietta Elizabeth Murphy McCary. He was a member of the New Haven Baptist Church and was employed with Mohawk. In addition to his parents, Mr. McCary was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Thayer; niece, Kimberly Demaline; and a great-great-niece, Serenity Christina Nicole Hampton.

Mr. McCary is survived by his wife, Cathy Wilson McCary; sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher Shane (Joy) McCary, Steven Matthew McCary; sisters, Nancy Jo Edgeworth and Diane Rosson; and 4 grandchildren.

Memorial services for Mr. McCary will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brent Madaris officiating.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at Mason Funeral Home from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Thursday.