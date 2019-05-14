Mr. Alvin R. Duvall, age 92, of Cave Spring, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Duvall was born in Everett Springs, Georgia on October 21, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur Spurgeon Duvall and the late Emma Hardeman Duvall. Mr. Duvall served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He retired from General Electric. He was an avid square dancer and still an active farmer. Alvin was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen Dempsey Duvall; and 8 siblings.

Mr. Duvall is survived by his daughter, Janice Duvall of Dallas; his son, Rick Duvall (Becky) of Cedartown; his granddaughters, Kay Ellen Winfrey of Dallas, Karen Nesbitt (Greg) of Calhoun, Lauren Lackey (Ryan) of Cedartown, and Lesli Reed (Stephen) of Buchanan; his great grandchildren, Sam Reed, Jake Reed and Sarah Reed; his sister, Betty Herndon of Woodstock.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Rehoboth Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Conway officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honor.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:30 am and include: Greg Nesbitt, Caleb Roby, Ryan Lackey, Stephen Reed, Steve Herndon, Allan Couey and John Logan.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.