Mohawk Industries announced this week that tufting operations at its Lyerly, Ga., manufacturing plant will be shifted to other locations, and the Lyerly location will be converted to a yarn storage facility. The plant will cease manufacturing operations on June 30.

Mohawk’s Lyerly site presently employs 250 people. Some of the individuals at the plant will remain to support warehousing operations, and the company will offer employment alternatives at nearby Mohawk facilities to as many people as possible. Job opportunities are available at the company’s Summerville, Ga., plant, where ongoing investments are expanding fiber production.

“The toughest decisions in our business are those that involve people’s jobs, particularly in communities where we have established long and important relationships,” said Michel Vermette, Mohawk’s president of residential carpet. “Like most businesses with a large operational footprint, we continuously assess how to best manufacture our products, which is resulting in this plant consolidation.”