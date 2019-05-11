Miss Lacey Alexis “Lexi” Head, age 18, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Gadsden, AL.

Lexi was born in Cartersville, Georgia on July 4, 2000, daughter of Aleshia Lynette Channell and Allen Dwayne Head. She was a member of Faith Untied Methodist Church in Cartersville. Lexi was a 2018 graduate of Pepperell High School where she lettered in Chorus and Cheerleading. She had just completed her first year at Georgia Highlands College and was planning on transferring to Kennesaw State University after one more year at GHC to get a degree in Sports Physical Therapy.

Music was Lexi’s passion and she had tried out for the Voice twice. She was a very independent and dedicated person who never met a stranger. Lexi was always smiling and was always the life of the party. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Harrison Fowler.

Survivors include her mother, Aleshia Channell, Silver Creek; her father, Allen Head, Cartersville; her stepfather; Patrick McCarver; a brother, Preston Channell; 4 sisters, Chelsey Jenkins, Talisa Thornbrough, Chelsey McCarver and Kiara McCarver; grandparents, Shelia Fowler, Elizabeth Channell and Ronnie Channell; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Chaplain Billy Murdock officiating and family members delivering eulogies. Entombment will follow at Rome Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday form 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include Preston Channell, Kayle Wilson, Britton Brock, Tyrese Conner, Zach Edwards and Jamel Archer.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.

