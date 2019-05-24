etro Atlanta Ambulance Service was recognized as “EMS Service of the Year” at the Georgia EMS Region III EMS Awards banquet hosted by Northside Hospital on May 23, 2019. The award is presented to a licensed Georgia Emergency Medical Service in Region III which exemplifies outstanding professionalism on the local, regional and state levels as well as service to the community it serves.

The annual banquet, held at Greystone at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, hosted by the State Office of EMS Region III Council and Northside Hospital, was attended by EMS providers throughout the greater-metro Atlanta area.

Ms. Lori Wilson, with WSB TV Atlanta presented the distinguished award to a team of Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service employees present. In a statement, Metro Atlanta Ambulance President and CEO Pete Quinones stated, “I am humbled and grateful for the recognition given the quality of EMS services in our region and I accept this on behalf the management and professional staff of more than 800 employees that work for us to consistently provide the highest quality patient care and customer service to those we serve.

Mr. Quinones thanked his management team and his physician medical directors, Yuko Nakajima, John Knox and Jonathon Gore for their commitment to ensure the company is providing services in compliance with the industry’s highest quality standards of care.

MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service Physician Medical Director, Yuko Nakajima, M.D. also received the prestigious EMS Medical Director of the Year award.

Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service is the designated 911 EMS provider for Bartow, Cobb and Paulding County, Georgia serving a population of more than one million. The company also provides Basic and Advanced Life Support Ambulance service and Critical Care Transport service to 7 health systems and more than 28 hospitals throughout Georgia.



The Region 3 EMS Council of the Georgia Office of EMS and Trauma is the local coordinating entity designated by the Georgia Board of Health to coordinate and administer the emergency medical services system for Georgia health district 3. The Council makes recommendations to the department on all EMS related issues. The Region 3 District includes Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Counties.