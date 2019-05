Jerrica Nicole Coleman, 27 of Melno, and Joshua Lamar Blackmon, 29 of Trion, were arrested in Floyd County at the Sunoco on Highway 100 after police said they found them in possession of a bag of meth and Xanax that was not in their original container.

Police added that they also found a marijuana smoking device inside the car.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of a scheduled controlled substance, drugs not in original container and possession of drug related objects.