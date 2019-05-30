Mandy Leigh Bright, age 43, of Silver Creek passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 at her residence.

Mandy was born October 20, 1975 in Floyd County. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church, and a 1994 graduate of Model High School. Mandy was preceded In death by her father, Glenn David Wagner.

Survivors include her husband, Anthony Bright, mother, Gloria Jean Davis Wagner, Silver Creek; step children, Maycee Bright, Abbey Bright, sister, Amy Haygood; brother, Mark Wagner, Rome; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday June 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Charles Bishop, and Rev. Jerry Branton, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Timmy Hall, Eric Wright, Todd Smith, Adam Haygood, LeBron Williams, and Nick Westbrook.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.