State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler released the latest unemployment numbers this week, showing that the state’s rate continued in to fall in April. The rate, 3.8 percent was down one-tenth of a percent.

In Rome, 200 jobs were added from March to April, bringing the total to 900 since April of last year.

In Floyd County, first time unemployment claims were listed at 433 in April, up from 344 in March and 158 in April of last year.

In Bartow County, 180 claims were filed, down 221 from March and 187 from the same time last year.

In Gordon county, 101 claims were filed, down 268 from March and 126 from April 2018.

Chattooga County posted 22 claims, up from 26 in March, but down from 34 in April 18.

For Polk County, 131 jobs claims were posted, down from 141 in March, but up from 116 last year.

Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April.

