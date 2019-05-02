Kenneth Kennedy, a junior at the Georgia School for the Deaf representing the Rome Noon Optimist Club, recently won the Optimist International District Communications Contest for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing.

Kenneth came out on top at the finals after students competed in local and regional contests throughout all of Georgia and Eastern Tennessee. A resident of Floyd County, he received a $2,500.00 college scholarship.

“Kenneth did a wonderful job of presenting his thoughts,” Rome Noon Optimist Club President Bob Puckett said. Georgia School for the Deaf Superintendent Leslie Jackson stated, “I have no doubt that Kenneth has a bright future ahead of him.”



The contest serves the core mission of the Rome Noon Optimist Club and Optimist International which is “Bringing Out the Best in Youth”. The Communication Contest for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing requires students to prepare a 4- to 5- minute presentation on a pre-assigned topic. This contest offers an opportunity for students to present their thoughts in the community, gaining skills, which can only come from signing to a large audience.