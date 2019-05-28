Elizabeth Boyd, a graduating senior at Rome High School recently received the Jacksonville State University Greater Rome Area Alumni Chapter Scholarship. Elizabeth was selected for the $500.00 scholarship from a pool of over fifty area students who will be attending JSU for the first time in the fall.



She will be a member of The Marching Southerners and plans to pursue a degree in the sciences at JSU. Elizabeth said, “Academically, I look forward to classes that will challenge and engage me. Recently I was able to meet the Dean of the Science Department, and I was very excited to learn about all of the degrees and opportunities available in math and science at Jacksonville State University.”



The JSU Greater Rome Area Alumni Chapter encompasses Floyd, Polk, and Chattooga Counties. With over 1,000 graduates living in the greater Rome area, they represent in a wide range of professions and occupations within our community.