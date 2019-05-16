Cherokee County Alabama Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton confirmed this week that 18 year-old Colby Jake Slayton, was killed this week in a two-vehicle accident on County Road 14.

Reports said that Slayton was driving a 2008 Cadillac eastbound around 7 am when he crashed into the rear of a trailer which was parked in the roadway. Reports added that the driver of the International Truck had stopped and was preparing to unload a bulldozer.

Slayton was a junior at Spring Garden High School.

This was the second Cherokee County high school student killed in two weeks as the result of a wreck. Last week 17 year-old Damien Hymbaugh of Cedar Bluff was killed in a motorcycle accident.