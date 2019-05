David Wayne Huether, 58 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he sexually assaulted a man with “diminished mental capacity”.

Reports said that Huether grabbed the victim’s penis and forced him to submit to acts of oral and anal sexual relation.

The incident occurred at a home on Spring Street in Lindale back on September 1 of last year.

Huether is charged with sexual battery, sodomy, and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly or disabled person.