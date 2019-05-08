Katherine Mora Ebanks, 84, of Calhoun, died at Etowah Landing in Rome on Monday, May 6, 2019. Katherine was born on September 15, 1934 in Tampa, Florida; she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Virginia Saggus Mora.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Kay Leatherwood and her husband, Nick; her sister, Louise Vann and her husband, Gerald; her sons Charlie Lee Robbins and Joseph Michael Robbins; her grandchildren, Kayla and a grandchild to be born in July; and a great grand-daughter, Ansleigh; and special caregivers and close family friends, Priscilla Harrison and Jeannie.

Katherine’s family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9. 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00pm from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in the Ebanks family plot at Haven of Rest. Pallbearers are Eddie Benson, and Coy Benson.

Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.