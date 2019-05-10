Judge Adelle Grubbs issued a ruling on Thursday that dismissed the recall petition against Chattooga County Board of Education Chairman John Agnew.

Judge Grubbs said that the petition failed to present factual allegations that would warrant a recall. Grubbs had said during Tuesday’s hearing that she had issues with the way the petition was written and presented.

Supporters of the recall had argued that Mr. Agnew had violated the Code of Ethics of the Chattooga Board of Education by not allowing for public input into the decision to go from a four-day school week to a five-day school week. Judge Grubbs made it clear during the hearing that she was not ruling on the merits of the five-day school week.

Allan Baggett, chairman of the recall petition, told WZQZ News after Tuesday’s hearing that he was concerned, after hearing the judges comments, that the petition may not have been as specific as it could have been.

Supporters of the recall petition have told WZQZ News that they will turn their focus now to defeating John Agnew in the next election. Agnew will be up for reelection next year.

