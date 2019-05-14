James Clyde “Bill” Towers, 78, of Calhoun, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center. He was born in his beloved Sugar Valley, GA on August 24, 1940, son of the late Hugh and Josephine Thomas Towers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Buddy Towers; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosa and Lloyd Faulkenberry, Linda and Joel Ferguson, and Charlotte and Sammy Tucker.

Bill was a veteran, serving his country in the US Army from 1959 until 1962. During his working years, he was employed with Fafnir Bearing and Mannington Mills. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Nell Bowen Towers; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Layla Towers; his daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Kirk Allen; his grandchildren, Morgan Allen, Aaron Allen, Jay Allen, Brianna Towers, and Aubrey Towers; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Latricia and Kenneth Sutherland, and Betty and Robert Waters.

Services to honor the life of Bill Towers will be held Wednesday, May 15th at 2:00 PM from Bethesda Baptist Church, with Rev. Wesley Hunt and Rev. Randy Sutherland officiating. Music will be arranged by Amy King Stewart and Madison Hunt. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Pallbearers serving will include Aubrey Towers, Aaron Allen, Jay Allen, Kirk Allen, Todd Lambert, and Jason Jarrett. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy King, Johnny Mac Brown, Larry Garland, Richard Bowen, Dale Bowen, Clay Brown, David Brown, Kenneth Sutherland, Mike Fowler, and Bill’s nephews.