Jada Nacole Barton, age 46, of Resaca departed this life on May 3rd 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Paul Barton; granddaughter of Buel and Otha Mae Barton; James and Syble Sloan; great granddaughter of Sygman and Ray Sloan; Clint and Ollie Johnston.

Jada is survived by her mother, Shirley Nix (Ricky); brother, Jason Slade Barton (Farrah); special niece, Bayly Barton; step-mother, Patricia Barton; half-brother, Zackery; half-sister, Megan Barton; Aunts, Patsy Strickland, Rebecca Beckham (Don), Dell McBee, Tammy Defoor and Margie Johnson; great aunt, Ann Bray; and cousins, Rory and Derek Caldwell, Dawn Strickland, Josh Beckham, Jerred Beckham, Jake Beckham, Chris Porch, and Tina McFadden.

Jada enjoyed spending time with family, walking early in the mornings, and reading her Bible. She was a faithful member of Calhoun Church of Christ. Jada was a kind person with a heart of Gold. She will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, May 5th at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Minister Jon Mitchell will officiate. Burial will follow at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers serving are Rory and Derek Caldwell, Jake and Josh Beckham, and Mark Sloan.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 5th from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.